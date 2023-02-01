Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Research shows that a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) impairs a person's ability to identify driving hazards 24 h post injury and increases the risk for motor vehicle crash. This study examined the percentage of people who reported driving after their most serious mTBI and whether healthcare provider education influenced this behavior.



METHODS: Self-reported data were collected from 4,082 adult respondents in the summer wave of Porter Novelli's 2021 ConsumerStyles survey. Respondents with a driver's license were asked whether they drove right after their most serious mTBI, how safe they felt driving, and whether a doctor or nurse talked to them about when it was ok to drive after their injury.



RESULTS: About one in five (18.8 %) respondents reported sustaining an mTBI in their lifetime. Twenty-two percent (22.3 %) of those with a driver's license at the time of their most serious mTBI drove within 24 h, and 20 % felt very or somewhat unsafe doing so. About 19 % of drivers reported that a doctor or nurse talked to them about when it was safe to return to driving. Those who had a healthcare provider talk to them about driving were 66 % less likely to drive a car within 24 h of their most serious mTBI (APR = 0.34, 95 % CI: 0.20, 0.60) compared to those who did not speak to a healthcare provider about driving.



CONCLUSIONS: Increasing the number of healthcare providers who discuss safe driving practices after a mTBI may reduce acute post-mTBI driving. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Inclusion of information in patient discharge instructions and prompts for healthcare providers in electronic medical records may help encourage conversations about post-mTBI driving.

Language: en