Citation
Mills L, Truelove V, Freeman J. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 86-94.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37330904
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Enhancements to technology have transformed several aspects of road safety, communication, and connectivity. At the intersection of these, scholars have begun to speculate whether certain aspects of technology may provide motorists ways to engage in illegal and dangerous driving behaviors without consequences. Police traffic operations such as Roadside Drug Testing are intended to occur "anywhere, anytime" to communicate to motorists that they should not risk offending. A potential challenge for road safety is the emergence of Facebook police location pages and groups, where users can share the locations of police operations.
Language: en
Keywords
Drug driving; Humans; Police; *Automobile Driving; Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control; Law Enforcement; *Social Media; Facebook; Police locations