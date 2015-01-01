Abstract

BACKGROUND: College students experience increased responsibility for healthcare transition. They are at increased risk for depressive symptoms and cannabis use (CU), potentially modifiable predictors of successful healthcare transition. This study investigated how depressive symptoms and CU related to transition readiness, and if CU moderated the association between depressive symptoms and transition readiness for college students.



METHODS: College students (N = 1,826, M(age)=19.31, SD = 1.22) completed online measures of depressive symptoms, healthcare transition readiness, and past-year CU. Regression identified 1) the main effects of depressive symptoms and CU on transition readiness and 2) examined if CU moderated the relationship between depressive symptoms and transition readiness with chronic medical conditions (CMC) status as a covariate.



RESULTS: Higher depressive symptoms were correlated with past-year CU (r=.17, p<.001) and lower transition readiness (r=-0.16, p<.001). In the regression model, higher depressive symptoms were related to lower transition readiness (ß=-0.02, p<.001); CU was not related to transition readiness (ß=-0.10, p=.12). CU moderated the relationship between depressive symptoms and transition readiness (B=.01, p=.001). The negative relationship between depressive symptoms and transition readiness was stronger for those with no past-year CU (B=-0.02, p<.001) relative to those with a past-year CU (ß=-0.01, p<.001). Finally, having a CMC was related to CU and higher depressive symptoms and transition readiness.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlighted that depressive symptoms may hinder transition readiness, supporting the need for screening and interventions among college students. The finding that the negative association between depressive symptoms and transition readiness was more pronounced among those with past-year CU was counterintuitive. Hypotheses and future directions are provided.

