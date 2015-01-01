Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Using the negative reinforcement and common factors frameworks, this work assessed whether and how anxiety sensitivity, distress tolerance, and impulsivity relate to reasons for drinking (RFD) in a residential treatment sample with co-occurring alcohol use disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (AUD-PTSD). Demographic differences were also examined.



METHOD: Participants were 75 (52.0% male, 78.7% white) adults at a residential substance use treatment facility who met criteria for AUD-PTSD with 98.67% meeting criteria for one or more substance use disorders in addition to AUD. Participants completed measures of anxiety sensitivity, distress tolerance, impulsivity, RFD, and AUD-PTSD symptoms. Univariate and multivariate linear regression was used with and without controlling for demographic variables (i.e., age, race, and sex).



RESULTS: The positive and negative urgency facets of impulsivity were positively related to both negative affect and cue/craving response RFD with relations maintained after controlling for demographic variables and including PTSD symptom severity (βs.30-.51). There were no significant relations between impulsivity and social RFD. No facets of anxiety sensitivity or distress tolerance were significantly related to RFD domains.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that the urgency facets of impulsivity are crucial in understanding negative affect and cue/craving RFD. However, anxiety sensitivity and distress tolerance are not related to RFD in this dually diagnosed AUD-PTSD sample. Treatment considerations and future directions are discussed.

