Citation
Nikolić A, Jübner M, Lucuta L, Rothschild MA, Andresen-Streichert H. Blutalkohol 2023; 60(2): 61-72.
Vernacular Title
Welche Auswirkungen hätte eine Anhebung des THC-Grenzwertes nach Paragraf 24a StVG? Eine exemplarische Auswertung des Untersuchungsgutes des Instituts für Rechtsmedizin in Köln
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
A proposed increase in the per se limit value for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), from the legal limit of 1 ng/mL in serum or plasma, has been discussed in Germany for some time. In addition to the question of whether a medical influence is still relevant, in the concentration range between 1.0 ng/mL and 3.0 ng/mL with respect to driving capability, there is also discussion around possible increased THC-tolerance in habitual users. This latter group of consumers, due to their tolerance, would be sanctioned against charges of endangering road safety, despite the presence of cannabis effects. Recently, therefore, higher limit values have been proposed, but have not yet found their way into the relevant laws. In this work, on the basis of the analytical data of the Institute for Forensic Medicine in Cologne, the influence that an increase in the THC limit would have on the number of sanctions has been examined - particularly whether the increase in the limit would reduce the incidence of sanctions under paragraph 24a (2) Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG), for heavy users who had not recently consumed. For this purpose, cannabis-positive cases for the years 2019 and 2020 were evaluated, drawn from routine cases of the Institute for Forensic Medicine of the University Hospital of Cologne. Cases with suspicion of a relevant offence, according to paragraph 24a (2) StVG, were included. Furthermore, based on the THC-COOH concentrations, the cases were divided into two groups, namely "occasional users" and "frequent cannabis users", and an additional consideration of limits was separately conducted for both groups. THC and its metabolites were detected in a total of 4,129 cases with suspicion of an offence according to paragraph 24 a (2) StVG. When the current limit value was applied, 83.6% of all cases were above 1.0 ng/mL. When applying thresholds of 3.0 ng/ mL, 3.5 ng/mL, and 10 ng/mL, the "positive rate" was reduced to 58.6%, 54.4%, and 23.7%, respectively. With regard to the consumption pattern, 46.5% (greater than or equal to 75 ng/mL THC-COOH) and 21.1% (greater than or equal to 150 ng/mL THC-COOH) of the persons were classified as "long-term users" in the study group. An increase in the threshold had a much stronger effect on the proportion of cases above the limit for the occasional users than for the frequent cannabis users. For example, when the limit was raised from 1.0 ng/mL to 3.5 ng/mL, the proportion of cases above the limit value for occasional users was reduced significantly more (only 24.1 % instead of 69.4 %) than for road users classified as long-term users (greater than or equal to 75 ng/mL THC-COOH) (only 89.2 % instead of 100 %). When applying further limits, and/or a THC-COOH concentration of 150 ng/mL as a distinguishing feature for habitual users, a comparable picture was shown. The aim of "unfairly" sanctioning fewer long-term users, for whom similarly low THC concentrations might cause lower performance deficits than for occasional users, would only be marginally achieved by raising the limit value. For occasional consumers, whose driving capabilities are expected to be more substantially impacted, even at lower concentrations, such a limit elevation would mean that only half or one third of the persons who had been sanctioned thus far would exceed the limit value. Possibly, an additional inclusion of the THC-COOH concentration can lead to a "fairer" sanction.
Language: de
Keywords
Bestrafung; Blut; Chemische Analyse; Deutschland; Droge; Gesetzesübertreter; Grenzwert; Straßenverkehrsrecht; Veränderung; Wirkungsanalyse