Abstract

A proposed increase in the per se limit value for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), from the legal limit of 1 ng/mL in serum or plasma, has been discussed in Germany for some time. In addition to the question of whether a medical influence is still relevant, in the concentration range between 1.0 ng/mL and 3.0 ng/mL with respect to driving capability, there is also discussion around possible increased THC-tolerance in habitual users. This latter group of consumers, due to their tolerance, would be sanctioned against charges of endangering road safety, despite the presence of cannabis effects. Recently, therefore, higher limit values have been proposed, but have not yet found their way into the relevant laws. In this work, on the basis of the analytical data of the Institute for Forensic Medicine in Cologne, the influence that an increase in the THC limit would have on the number of sanctions has been examined - particularly whether the increase in the limit would reduce the incidence of sanctions under paragraph 24a (2) Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG), for heavy users who had not recently consumed. For this purpose, cannabis-positive cases for the years 2019 and 2020 were evaluated, drawn from routine cases of the Institute for Forensic Medicine of the University Hospital of Cologne. Cases with suspicion of a relevant offence, according to paragraph 24a (2) StVG, were included. Furthermore, based on the THC-COOH concentrations, the cases were divided into two groups, namely "occasional users" and "frequent cannabis users", and an additional consideration of limits was separately conducted for both groups. THC and its metabolites were detected in a total of 4,129 cases with suspicion of an offence according to paragraph 24 a (2) StVG. When the current limit value was applied, 83.6% of all cases were above 1.0 ng/mL. When applying thresholds of 3.0 ng/ mL, 3.5 ng/mL, and 10 ng/mL, the "positive rate" was reduced to 58.6%, 54.4%, and 23.7%, respectively. With regard to the consumption pattern, 46.5% (greater than or equal to 75 ng/mL THC-COOH) and 21.1% (greater than or equal to 150 ng/mL THC-COOH) of the persons were classified as "long-term users" in the study group. An increase in the threshold had a much stronger effect on the proportion of cases above the limit for the occasional users than for the frequent cannabis users. For example, when the limit was raised from 1.0 ng/mL to 3.5 ng/mL, the proportion of cases above the limit value for occasional users was reduced significantly more (only 24.1 % instead of 69.4 %) than for road users classified as long-term users (greater than or equal to 75 ng/mL THC-COOH) (only 89.2 % instead of 100 %). When applying further limits, and/or a THC-COOH concentration of 150 ng/mL as a distinguishing feature for habitual users, a comparable picture was shown. The aim of "unfairly" sanctioning fewer long-term users, for whom similarly low THC concentrations might cause lower performance deficits than for occasional users, would only be marginally achieved by raising the limit value. For occasional consumers, whose driving capabilities are expected to be more substantially impacted, even at lower concentrations, such a limit elevation would mean that only half or one third of the persons who had been sanctioned thus far would exceed the limit value. Possibly, an additional inclusion of the THC-COOH concentration can lead to a "fairer" sanction.



Keywords : Cannabis impaired driving



Eine Anhebung des Grenzwertes für Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) von derzeit 1 ng/mL wird in Deutschland seit längerem diskutiert. Neben der Frage, ob in dem Konzentrationsbereich zwischen 1 ng/mL und 3 ng/mL grundsätzlich noch eine relevante verkehrsmedizinische Beeinflussung vorliegt, wird auch diskutiert, dass bei Gewohnheitskonsumenten eine erhöhte Wirkstofftoleranz bestehe, sodass dieser Personenkreis ohne Vorliegen einer verkehrssicherheitsgefährdenden Cannabiswirkung sanktioniert würde. Jüngst wurden deshalb höhere Grenzwerte vorgeschlagen, welche jedoch noch keinen Einzug in die Rechtsprechung gehalten haben. Auf der Basis des Untersuchungsgutes des Instituts für Rechtsmedizin in Köln sollte daher geprüft werden, welchen Einfluss eine Anhebung des THC-Grenzwertes auf die Anzahl der Sanktionierungen hätte - und insbesondere, ob durch die Erhöhung des Grenzwerts tatsächlich die Häufigkeit von Sanktionierungen nach Paragraf 24a (2) Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) bei höherfrequent konsumierenden Personen ohne aktuellen Konsum reduziert werden würde. Es wurden Cannabis-positive Fälle für die Jahre 2019 und 2020 aus dem Untersuchungsgut des Instituts für Rechtsmedizin der Uniklinik Köln ausgewertet. Einbezogen wurden Fälle mit Verdacht auf eine Ordnungswidrigkeit gemäß Paragraf 24a (2) StVG. Anhand der THC-Konzentrationen im Blutserum wurde das Überschreiten des derzeit bestehenden analytischen Grenzwertes geprüft und die Auswirkung einer Anhebung des Grenzwertes (von 1 ng/mL auf 3,0 ng/mL, 3,5 ng/mL oder 10 ng/mL) auf die Anzahl an Überschreitungen des Grenzwertes berechnet. Ferner erfolgte eine Einteilung anhand der THC-COOH-Konzentrationen in die Gruppen "Gelegenheitskonsument" und "Dauerkonsument" und eine zusätzliche separate Betrachtung der Grenzwertüberschreitungen. In insgesamt 4.112 Fällen gemäß Paragraf 24a (2) StVG wurden THC und seine Metabolite nachgewiesen. Bei Anwendung des derzeitigen Grenzwertes lagen im Gesamtkollektiv 83,6 % der Personen oberhalb des Grenzwertes von 1,0 ng/mL. Bei Anwendung der Grenzwerte 3,0 ng/mL, 3,5 ng/mL und 10 ng/mL reduzierte sich die "Positivrate" auf 58,6 %, 54,4 % beziehungsweise 23,6 %. Hinsichtlich des Konsummusters wurden in dem Untersuchungskollektiv 46,5 % (größer oder gleich 75 ng/mL THC-COOH) beziehungsweise 20,0 % (größer oder gleich 150 ng/mL THC-COOH) der Personen als "Dauerkonsumenten" eingestuft. Eine Anhebung des Grenzwertes hatte für das Kollektiv der Gelegenheitskonsumenten einen deutlich stärkeren Effekt auf den Anteil an Fällen, die oberhalb der Grenzen lagen, als für das Kollektiv der Dauerkonsumenten. So reduzierte sich bei Anhebung der Grenze von 1,0 ng/mL auf 3,5 ng/mL der Anteil der Fälle oberhalb des Grenzwertes für die Gelegenheitskonsumenten deutlich stärker (nur noch 24,1 % statt 69,4 %) als für die als Dauerkonsumenten (größer oder gleich 75 ng/mL THC-COOH) eingestuften Verkehrsteilnehmer (nur noch 89,2 % statt 100 %). Bei Anwendung weiterer Grenzwerte beziehungsweise der THC-COOH-Konzentration von 150 ng/mL als Differenzierungsmerkmal für Gewohnheitskonsumenten zeigte sich ein vergleichbares Bild. Das Ziel, weniger Dauerkonsumenten "ungerecht" zu sanktionieren, bei denen möglicherweise ähnlich niedrige THC-Konzentrationen geringere Defizite in der Leistungsfähigkeit als bei Gelegenheitskonsumenten bewirken würden, würde durch eine Anhebung des Grenzwertes nur marginal erreicht werden. Gleichzeitig würde dies für die Gelegenheitskonsumenten - bei denen eine deutlichere Beeinträchtigung der Fahrsicherheit auch bei niedrigeren Konzentrationen erwartet werden muss - bedeuten, dass nur noch die Hälfte beziehungsweise ein Drittel der bisher erfassten Personen sanktioniert würden. Möglicherweise kann durch eine zusätzliche Einbeziehung der THC-COOH-Konzentration eine "gerechtere" Sanktionierung erfolgen.

Language: de