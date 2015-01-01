Abstract

The annual statistics provide an overview of the distribution of the various cause groups that are assigned to a medical-psychological examination (MPU) and a summary of the results of the MPU reports. In the longitudinal analysis of the annual statistics, changes in the number of MPU reports ordered can be shown, which may indicate upward or downward tendencies for the various groups of events. In 2021, 14 active, officially recognized providers of assessment centers for fitness to drive (BfF) carried out a total of 90,863 medical-psychological examinations. With around 37%, the summarized alcohol-related questions still form the strongest cause group of the MPU reports, with almost 25% of those examined having been conspicuous with alcohol for the first time. Almost the same proportion of those examined (around 35%) could be assigned to the reasons for the investigation "drugs and medicines", for 18% traffic irregularities without alcohol or drug involvement were the reason for the investigation. Physical and/or mental deficiencies were rarely a reason for an assessment (less than 1%). All other events totaled 11% for 2021. The total number of assessments increased by 8.1% when comparing the years 2020 and 2021.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving; Ethanol impaired driving



===



Die Jahresstatistik vermittelt einen Überblick über die Verteilung der verschiedenen Anlassgruppen, die einer medizinisch-psychologischen Untersuchung (MPU) zugewiesen werden, sowie eine Zusammenfassung der Ergebnisse der MPU-Gutachten. In der längsschnittlichen Betrachtung der Jahresstatistiken können Veränderungen der Anzahl der angeordneten MPU-Gutachten aufgezeigt werden, die für die verschiedenen Anlassgruppen gegebenenfalls aufsteigende oder absteigende Tendenzen erkennen lassen. Im Jahr 2021 führten 14 aktive amtlich anerkannte Träger von Begutachtungsstellen für Fahreignung (BfF) insgesamt 90.863 medizinisch-psychologische Untersuchungen durch. Mit rund 37% bilden die zusammengefassten Alkohol-Fragestellungen nach wie vor die stärkste Anlassgruppe der MPU-Gutachten, dabei waren fast 25% der Begutachteten erstmalig mit Alkohol auffällig geworden. Fast der gleiche Anteil der Untersuchten (rund 35%) war den Untersuchungsanlässen "Drogen und Medikamente" zuzuordnen, für 18% waren Verkehrsauffälligkeiten ohne Alkohol- oder Drogenbeteiligung der Untersuchungsanlass. Körperliche und/oder geistige Mängel waren selten Anlass für eine Begutachtung (weniger als 1%). Sämtliche übrigen Anlässe ergaben für das Jahr 2021 in der Summe 11%. Die Gesamtzahl der Begutachtungen hat sich im Vergleich der Jahre 2020 und 2021 um 8,1% erhöht.

Language: de