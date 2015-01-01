|
Klipp S. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(6): 597-599.
Begutachtung der Fahreignung 2021
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
The annual statistics provide an overview of the distribution of the various cause groups that are assigned to a medical-psychological examination (MPU) and a summary of the results of the MPU reports. In the longitudinal analysis of the annual statistics, changes in the number of MPU reports ordered can be shown, which may indicate upward or downward tendencies for the various groups of events. In 2021, 14 active, officially recognized providers of assessment centers for fitness to drive (BfF) carried out a total of 90,863 medical-psychological examinations. With around 37%, the summarized alcohol-related questions still form the strongest cause group of the MPU reports, with almost 25% of those examined having been conspicuous with alcohol for the first time. Almost the same proportion of those examined (around 35%) could be assigned to the reasons for the investigation "drugs and medicines", for 18% traffic irregularities without alcohol or drug involvement were the reason for the investigation. Physical and/or mental deficiencies were rarely a reason for an assessment (less than 1%). All other events totaled 11% for 2021. The total number of assessments increased by 8.1% when comparing the years 2020 and 2021.
Bewertung; Deutschland; Fahreignung; Gutachten; Medizinische Untersuchung; Psychologische Untersuchung; Statistik