Abstract

The use of immunochemical on-site drug tests supports police officers in the detection of drug consumption in road traffic. One of the factors that can influence the result of the preliminary drug test is the incorrect application of such test systems. Therefore, constant testing, further development and optimisation of these tests as well as training of police officers is of major importance. In the questionnaire referred to in this article, police officers from three different police authorities (Essen, Krefeld, Bonn) provided self-disclosure on how much experience they had working with on-site drug tests, on the practicability of urine and oral fluid tests in general as well as on their drug test preference (survey period March to June 2021). The data were collected using a five-level Likert-scale ("strongly agree", "agree", "neither agree nor disagree", "disagree", "strongly disagree"). Furthermore, descriptive parameters were calculated, and a correlation test was carried out using Fisher-Freeman-Halton's exact test. The median period a police officer has worked with on-site drug tests was four years. In case of choosing a drug test, 40 % opted for a urine test, 34 % for an oral fluid test and 26 % selected the option "case-related". Overall, there was more agreement for oral fluid drug tests in terms of operation of the device, transportability and sample collection, while urine tests performed better referring to evaluation time and readability of results. In general, it can be assumed that the respondents are pleased and confident using oral fluid tests, however, the test devices could still be optimised regarding individual aspects. Although negative statements were made more frequently for the urine-based test systems, most respondents still preferred urine tests. Nevertheless, there was no association between the preference for an on-site drug test and the length of experience of a police officer in dealing with a preliminary drug test. Surveys of this kind can help to assess the practicability of immunochemical on-site drug tests in roadside traffic by direct users.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving



===



Der Einsatz immunchemischer Drogenschnelltests unterstützt Polizeivollzugsbeamte bei der Erkennung des Drogenkonsums im Straßenverkehr. Hierbei kann unter anderem die fehlerhafte Anwendung der Testsysteme Einfluss auf das Resultat des Vortestes nehmen. Daher ist eine ständige Prüfung, Weiterentwicklung und Optimierung dieser Tests sowie Schulung der Polizeivollzugsbeamtete von besonderer Relevanz. In einem diesem Artikel zugrunde liegenden Fragebogen gaben Polizeivollzugsbeamte dreier unterschiedlicher Kreispolizeibehörden (Essen, Krefeld, Bonn) eine Selbstauskunft über ihren Erfahrungszeitraum (in der Anwendung der Tests) zur Praktikabilität von Urin-/ und Speicheltests im Allgemeinen sowie zu ihrer Vortestpräferenz ab (Erhebungszeitraum März bis Juni 2021). Die Daten wurden mittels fünfstufiger Likert-Skala ("stimme völlig zu", "stimme zu", "stimme weder zu noch nicht zu", "stimme nicht zu", "stimme überhaupt nicht zu") erfasst. Weiterhin erfolgte die Berechnung deskriptiver Maße sowie die Durchführung einer Zusammenhangsprüfung anhand des exakten Tests nach Fisher-Freeman-Halton. Der mediane Zeitraum, in dem ein/-e Polizeivollzugsbeamter/-in mit Drogenvortests arbeitete, betrug vier Jahre. Bei der Wahl des Vortestsystems entschieden sich 40 % für einen Urin-, 34 % für einen Speicheltest und 26 % wählten die Option "Fallbedingt" aus. Insgesamt erhielten Speichelvortests bezüglich der Handhabung, Transportierbarkeit und Probenentnahme mehr Zustimmung, während Urintests bei den Befragten in Hinblick auf die Auswertungsdauer und Ablesbarkeit der Ergebnisse besser abschnitten. In der Gesamtbetrachtung der einzelnen Ergebnisse konnte angenommen werden, dass die teilnehmenden Personen zufrieden und sicher im Umgang mit Speicheltests sind, die Tests jedoch hinsichtlich einzelner Aspekte noch optimiert werden könnten. Obwohl für die Testsysteme auf Basis von Urin häufiger ablehnende Aussagen getroffen wurden, bevorzugte der Großteil der Befragten dennoch die Urintests. Es bestand kein Zusammenhang zwischen der Präferenz für einen Drogenschnelltest und der Erfahrungsdauer eines/einer Polizeivollzugsbeamten/-in im Umgang mit einem Drogenvortest. Derartige Umfragen könnten zukünftig dabei helfen, die Praktikabilität derzeit genutzter immunchemischer Drogenvortests im Straßenverkehr durch die direkten Anwendenden besser einzuschätzen.

Language: de