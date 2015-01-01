|
Liut J, Bott U, Madea B, Maas A. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(5): 397-411.
Polizeiinterne Umfrage zur Praktikabilität immunchemischer Drogenschnelltestsysteme in Straßenverkehrskontrollen
The use of immunochemical on-site drug tests supports police officers in the detection of drug consumption in road traffic. One of the factors that can influence the result of the preliminary drug test is the incorrect application of such test systems. Therefore, constant testing, further development and optimisation of these tests as well as training of police officers is of major importance. In the questionnaire referred to in this article, police officers from three different police authorities (Essen, Krefeld, Bonn) provided self-disclosure on how much experience they had working with on-site drug tests, on the practicability of urine and oral fluid tests in general as well as on their drug test preference (survey period March to June 2021). The data were collected using a five-level Likert-scale ("strongly agree", "agree", "neither agree nor disagree", "disagree", "strongly disagree"). Furthermore, descriptive parameters were calculated, and a correlation test was carried out using Fisher-Freeman-Halton's exact test. The median period a police officer has worked with on-site drug tests was four years. In case of choosing a drug test, 40 % opted for a urine test, 34 % for an oral fluid test and 26 % selected the option "case-related". Overall, there was more agreement for oral fluid drug tests in terms of operation of the device, transportability and sample collection, while urine tests performed better referring to evaluation time and readability of results. In general, it can be assumed that the respondents are pleased and confident using oral fluid tests, however, the test devices could still be optimised regarding individual aspects. Although negative statements were made more frequently for the urine-based test systems, most respondents still preferred urine tests. Nevertheless, there was no association between the preference for an on-site drug test and the length of experience of a police officer in dealing with a preliminary drug test. Surveys of this kind can help to assess the practicability of immunochemical on-site drug tests in roadside traffic by direct users.
Language: de
Akzeptanz; Auswahl; Benutzung; Bewertung; Droge; Interview; Kontrolle; Polizei; Probenahme; Speichel; Test; Urin