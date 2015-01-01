|
Citation
|
Skopp G, Musshoff F. Blutalkohol 2023; 60(1): 5-13.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Positive Blutbefunde nach intimen Kontakten mit Cocain- oder Cannabis-konsumierenden Partnern. Eine Plausibilitätsbetrachtung
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In case of a positive drug finding in blood, an intimate contact such as a French kiss or an unprotected intercourse with a drug consuming subject is sometimes claimed. For the expert, scarce data is provided in the literature to prove such a statement. This article addresses the question to what extent oral fluid or ejaculate contains drugs in users of cocaine or cannabis, and which concentrations may result from oral or vaginal intercourse in the non-consumer's blood. The manuscript is preceded by background information on the elimination of xenobiotics into these two body fluids. As far known, previously published results on drug findings in oral fluid and ejaculate or rather a contamination of the oral cavity following use of cocaine or cannabis have been summarized. Although the design of the studies highly varies and the knowledge is by no means complete, it may already be concluded that the currently available scientific data do not support such a claim for both drugs being addressed.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Blut; Droge; Flüssigkeit; Konzentration (chem); Menschlicher Körper; Messung; Speichel; Test; Übertragung (phys)