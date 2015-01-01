Abstract

In case of a positive drug finding in blood, an intimate contact such as a French kiss or an unprotected intercourse with a drug consuming subject is sometimes claimed. For the expert, scarce data is provided in the literature to prove such a statement. This article addresses the question to what extent oral fluid or ejaculate contains drugs in users of cocaine or cannabis, and which concentrations may result from oral or vaginal intercourse in the non-consumer's blood. The manuscript is preceded by background information on the elimination of xenobiotics into these two body fluids. As far known, previously published results on drug findings in oral fluid and ejaculate or rather a contamination of the oral cavity following use of cocaine or cannabis have been summarized. Although the design of the studies highly varies and the knowledge is by no means complete, it may already be concluded that the currently available scientific data do not support such a claim for both drugs being addressed.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; Drug impaired driving



Bei positiven Drogenbefunden im Blut wird in einigen Fällen ein intimer Kontakt, zum Beispiel ein Zungenkuss oder ein ungeschützter Geschlechtsverkehr, mit einer Drogen konsumierenden Person als Erklärung angeführt. In der Literatur stehen dem Gutachter für die Beurteilung entsprechender Fragestellungen nur wenige Daten zur Verfügung. Dieser Beitrag geht der Frage nach, in welchem Ausmaß nach Konsum von Cocain oder Cannabiszubereitungen die Mundhöhlenflüssigkeit beziehungsweise das Ejakulat mit Drogen belastet sein kann, und welche Konzentrationen nach oralem oder vaginalem Verkehr resultieren können. Dem Beitrag vorangestellt sind physiologische Grundlagen der Ausscheidung körperfremder Substanzen in beide Körperflüssigkeiten. Soweit bekannt, werden bisherige Ergebnisse des Übertritts beziehungsweise der Belastung von Mundhöhlenflüssigkeit und Ejakulat mit Cocain und Tetrahydrocannabinol aus wissenschaftlichen Studien zusammengefasst. Obwohl die Studien sehr unterschiedlich angelegt waren und die vorliegenden Erkenntnisse bisher keineswegs umfassend sind, lässt sich aus der derzeitigen Datenlage bereits schließen, dass solche Erklärungsansätze der Betroffenen einer wissenschaftlichen Betrachtung nicht standhalten können.

Language: de