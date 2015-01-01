|
Maatz KR. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(6): 529-539.
Rechtsmedizin zwischen Gesetzgebung und Rechtsprechung. Zur Festlegung der Grenze alkoholbedingter Fahrunsicherheit
Without the scientific investigations of forensic medicine, the legal regulations on the question of driving ability under the influence of alcohol and drugs would be unthinkable. The case law is also dependent on the implementation of these medical (natural) scientific findings in the legal assessment, among other things in the context of limit value case law. The so-called "blood alcohol limit question" is examined in more detail using four examples with regard to the findings of forensic medicine and their legal evaluation. On the one hand, it is about the BAK limit in paragraph 316 of the Penal Code (StGB); Furthermore, it is about the "BAK limit value question" and case law on criminal responsibility within the meaning of paragraphs 20, 21 of the German Criminal Code. The alcohol limit for drunk cyclists will also be addressed and an outlook on the topic of "alcohol consumption in automated driving" will be given.
Blutalkoholgehalt; Deutschland; Fahrtüchtigkeit; Grenzwert; Medizinische Gesichtspunkte; Rechtsprechung; Trunkenheit