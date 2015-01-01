Abstract

Without the scientific investigations of forensic medicine, the legal regulations on the question of driving ability under the influence of alcohol and drugs would be unthinkable. The case law is also dependent on the implementation of these medical (natural) scientific findings in the legal assessment, among other things in the context of limit value case law. The so-called "blood alcohol limit question" is examined in more detail using four examples with regard to the findings of forensic medicine and their legal evaluation. On the one hand, it is about the BAK limit in paragraph 316 of the Penal Code (StGB); Furthermore, it is about the "BAK limit value question" and case law on criminal responsibility within the meaning of paragraphs 20, 21 of the German Criminal Code. The alcohol limit for drunk cyclists will also be addressed and an outlook on the topic of "alcohol consumption in automated driving" will be given.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving



Ohne die wissenschaftlichen Untersuchungen der Rechtsmedizin wären die gesetzlichen Regelungen zur Frage der Fahrtüchtigkeit unter Alkohol- und Drogeneinfluss nicht denkbar. Auch die Rechtsprechung ist auf die Implementation dieser medizinisch-(natur-)wissenschaftlichen Erkenntnisse in die rechtliche Beurteilung angewiesen, unter anderem im Rahmen der Grenzwertrechtsprechung. Die sogenannte "Blutalkohol-Grenzwert-Frage" wird an vier Beispielen näher im Hinblick auf die Erkenntnisse der Rechtsmedizin und deren juristische Bewertung untersucht. Zum einen geht es um den BAK-Grenzwert in Paragraf 316 Strafgesetzbuch (StGB); des Weiteren geht es um die "BAK-Grenzwertfrage" und die Rechtsprechung zur Schuldfähigkeit im Sinne der Paragrafen 20, 21 StGB. Angesprochen werden außerdem der Alkohol-Grenzwert für trunkene Radfahrer und es wird ein Ausblick auf das Thema "Alkoholgenuss beim automatisierten Fahren" gegeben.

