Abstract

In its judgment of March 17, 2021, the Federal Administrative Court (BVerwG) ruled that if the blood alcohol content (BAC) is less than 1.6 per thousand, namely from 1.1 per thousand and there are no alcohol-related deficits, a medical-psychological report must be provided to clarify doubts about fitness to drive. This also applies if it is a one-time drunken drive, because the lack of signs of failure speak for an above-average habituation to alcohol (acceptance of alcohol abuse) and an associated risk of recurrence. In practice, the judgment has an impact on the work of the driving license authorities: While a driving aptitude report must be ordered from 1.6 per mil or more, and an expert opinion is almost always ruled out in the case of a one-time violation of less than 1.1 per mil, cases of one-time drunk drivers cause difficulties if the determined BAK is between 1.1 and 1.59 per thousand. It is concluded that the (missing) signs of failure after a single drunken driving in this alcohol range are of particular importance. It is established that the police and the examining doctor can make a variety of statements and combinations of statements about the signs of failure that do not allow the authorities a clear definition or instructions as to the cases in which an MPU is to be ordered. Therefore, there will probably be numerous court-reviewed expert opinion orders, which could possibly provide a rough orientation for the authorities. Overall, a large number of very different decisions in relation to this topic are to be feared.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

===





Mit Urteil vom 17.03.2021 hat das Bundesverwaltungsgericht (BVerwG) entschieden, dass bei weniger als 1,6 Promille Blutalkoholgehalt (BAK), nämlich ab 1,1 Promille und fehlenden alkoholbedingten Ausfallerscheinungen, ein medizinisch-psychologisches Gutachten zur Klärung von Fahreignungszweifeln beizubringen ist. Dies gilt auch, wenn es sich um eine einmalige Trunkenheitsfahrt handelt, denn die fehlenden Ausfallerscheinungen sprechen für eine überdurchschnittliche Alkoholgewöhnung (Annahme von Alkoholmissbrauch) und eine damit einhergehende Wiederholungsgefahr. Das Urteil hat in der Praxis Auswirkungen auf die Arbeit der Fahrerlaubnisbehörden: Während ab 1,6 Promille oder mehr zwingend ein Fahreignungsgutachten anzuordnen ist, und ein Gutachten bei einmaligem Verstoß unter 1,1 Promille fast immer ausgeschlossen ist, bereiten Fälle einmaliger Trunkenheitsfahrer Schwierigkeiten, wenn der festgestellte BAK zwischen 1,1 und 1,59 Promille liegt. Geschlossen wird, dass den (fehlenden) Ausfallerscheinungen bei einmaliger Trunkenheitsfahrt in diesem Promillebereich eine besondere Bedeutung zukommt. Festgestellt wird, dass die Polizei und der untersuchende Arzt vielfältige Feststellungen und Kombinationen von Feststellungen zu den Ausfallerscheinungen machen können, die den Behörden keine klare Definition oder Handlungsanweisung erlauben, in welchen Fällen eine MPU anzuordnen ist. Daher werde es voraussichtlich zu zahlreichen gerichtlich überprüften Gutachten-Anordnungen kommen, die gegebenenfalls eine grobe Orientierung für die Behörden darstellen könnten. Insgesamt sei eine Vielzahl unterschiedlichster Entscheidungen in Bezug auf diese Thematik zu befürchten.

Language: de