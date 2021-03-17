|
Citation
|
Götte C. Blutalkohol 2023; 60(1): 14-9.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Neuerteilung der Fahrerlaubnis. Anordnung einer MPU bei weniger als 1,6 Promille. Probleme bei der faktischen Umsetzung durch die Fahrerlaubnisbehörden
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In its judgment of March 17, 2021, the Federal Administrative Court (BVerwG) ruled that if the blood alcohol content (BAC) is less than 1.6 per thousand, namely from 1.1 per thousand and there are no alcohol-related deficits, a medical-psychological report must be provided to clarify doubts about fitness to drive. This also applies if it is a one-time drunken drive, because the lack of signs of failure speak for an above-average habituation to alcohol (acceptance of alcohol abuse) and an associated risk of recurrence. In practice, the judgment has an impact on the work of the driving license authorities: While a driving aptitude report must be ordered from 1.6 per mil or more, and an expert opinion is almost always ruled out in the case of a one-time violation of less than 1.1 per mil, cases of one-time drunk drivers cause difficulties if the determined BAK is between 1.1 and 1.59 per thousand. It is concluded that the (missing) signs of failure after a single drunken driving in this alcohol range are of particular importance. It is established that the police and the examining doctor can make a variety of statements and combinations of statements about the signs of failure that do not allow the authorities a clear definition or instructions as to the cases in which an MPU is to be ordered. Therefore, there will probably be numerous court-reviewed expert opinion orders, which could possibly provide a rough orientation for the authorities. Overall, a large number of very different decisions in relation to this topic are to be feared.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Blutalkoholgehalt; Deutschland; Fahreignung; Gesetzesdurchführung; Gutachten; Rechtsprechung; Trunkenheit