SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu Y, Li Y, Yang W, Hu J. Appl. Geogr. 2023; 156: e102990.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.apgeog.2023.102990

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Outdoor jogging is a beneficial and replicable physical activity (PA). The nonlinear effects of the built environment (BE) on jogging fitness received little attention, compared with the widely-concerned linear effects of BE on walking and cycling PA. We explore nonlinear effects at trip and origins/destinations (OD) levels in the case of Chengdu using Random Forest, based on large-scale jogging trajectory data recorded by a fitness app. The major findings include: (1) BE factors exert diverse nonlinear effects on jogging at trip and OD levels. (2) Quantity and accessibility of facilities contribute largely to model predictive power. (3) Nonlinear effects are symmetrical for O/D of jogging, unlike long-distance travel. Distance to park, distance to track, and population density show U-shaped effects on OD volume. (4) Effective ranges and thresholds in nonlinear effects vary across trip/OD levels. The findings call for environmental intervention to promote PA.


Language: en

Keywords

Built environment; Jogging; Nonlinear effects; Random forest; Trajectory data

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print