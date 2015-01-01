Abstract

Violence against women is a complex problem that requires immediate attention in countries such as Mexico, where the number of reports of violence continues to rise. From the perspective of the social sciences, well-established theories such as Community Theory and Intersectional Feminism have pointed out that several elements of the social context and belonging to certain social categories are determining factors related to this problem. However, the relationship between feminicides in Mexico and these determining factors is still unknown, since no rigorous statistical analysis has been carried out so far. In this article we demonstrate that both Community Theory and Intersectional Feminism can be applied to the case of feminicide in Mexico and that they manage to conceptualize, to a certain degree, the dynamics of this crime. The results we obtained show that within the same municipality, belonging to certain social groups influences on susceptibility. On the other hand, it was statistically verified that there is also a significant influence of the neighboring municipalities when they present an educational lag. In other words, the risk of feminicide comes largely from the geographical and social context. To verify these results, we have constructed various spatial and nonspatial econometric models, which allow an understanding of feminicide and its factors through the experimental confrontation between official data associated with both theories mentioned above.

Language: en