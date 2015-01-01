Abstract

Long waiting times at signalized crosswalks delay pedestrians and reduce the effective walksheds around urban facilities. In this study, we identify to what extent crosswalk delays at signalized crosswalks reduce pedestrians' effective walking access and how the impact of crosswalk delays is differentiated by zoning types in Seoul, Korea. We demonstrate a pedestrian network analysis method considering crosswalk delay times, using a detailed pedestrian path geospatial layer and dataset of signal timings. Our results show significant reductions in walkshed size and served users. Employing multiple regression modeling, we identified that these reductions were not uniform and depended on zoning patterns in urban areas. In addition, our findings suggest that commercial zoning areas and recent residential developments, comprised of high-rise towers in mega-blocks, create greater delays to pedestrians and constrict effective walksheds. We discuss the need for further studies and the potential contribution of zoning system and its land use managements on improving walking conditions such as underground space developments and mixed residential density patterns.

Language: en