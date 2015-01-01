Abstract

High energy and power density alkali-ion (i.e., Li(+) , Na(+) , and K(+) ) batteries (AIBs), especially lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), are being ubiquitously used for both large- and small-scale energy storage, and powering electric vehicles and electronics. However, the increasing LIB-triggered fires due to thermal runaways have continued to cause significant injuries and casualties as well as enormous economic losses. For this reason, to date, great efforts have been made to create reliable fire-safe AIBs through advanced materials design, thermal management, and fire safety characterization. In this review, the recent progress is highlighted in the battery design for better thermal stability and electrochemical performance, and state-of-the-art fire safety evaluation methods. The key challenges are also presented associated with the existing materials design, thermal management, and fire safety evaluation of AIBs. Future research opportunities are also proposed for the creation of next-generation fire-safe batteries to ensure their reliability in practical applications.

