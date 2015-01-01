|
Sawa R, Doi T, Tsutsumimoto K, Nakakubo S, Kurita S, Kiuchi Y, Nishimoto K, Shimada H. Aging Clin. Exp. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37337077
BACKGROUND: Although overlapping frailty and fear of falling (FoF) are likely to increase with population aging, the combined effect of frailty and FoF on incident disability is not yet well understood. AIMS: The purpose of this study is to examine whether frailty combined with FoF increased the risk of incident disability in older adults. Our secondary purpose was to clarify the synergistic effect of frailty and FoF on incident disability.
Disability; Frailty; Excessive fear; Fear of falling; Psychological factor