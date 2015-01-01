Abstract

To determine whether heart rate variability biofeedback (HRV-BF) training, compared to a psychoeducation control condition can strengthen the integration of the central and autonomic nervous systems as measured by neuropsychological measures in patients with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Participants were recruited from two university hospitals in Taipei, Taiwan. A total of 49 participants with mTBI were recruited for this study. Forty-one participants completed the study, 21 in the psychoeducation group and 20 in the HRV-BF group. Randomized controlled study. The Taiwanese Frontal Assessment Battery, the Semantic Association of Verbal Fluency Test, the Taiwanese version of the Word Sequence Learning Test, the Paced Auditory Serial Addition Test-Revised, and the Trail Making Test were used as performance-based neuropsychological functioning measures. The Checklist of Post-concussion Symptoms, the Taiwanese version of the Dysexecutive Questionnaire, the Beck Anxiety Inventory, the Beck Depression Inventory, and the National Taiwan University Irritability Scale were used as self-report neuropsychological functioning measures. Furthermore, heart rate variability pre- vs. post-training was used to measure autonomic nervous system functioning. Executive, information processing, verbal memory, emotional neuropsychological functioning, and heart rate variability (HRV) were improved significantly in the HRV-BF group at the posttest whereas the psychoeducation group showed no change. HRV biofeedback is a feasible technique following mild TBI that can improve neuropsychological and autonomic nervous system functioning. HRV-BF may be clinically feasible for the rehabilitation of patients with mTBI.

Language: en