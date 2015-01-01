Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood trauma has a significant impact on the development of adolescents, which may lead to interpersonal and psychological problems. Determining the incidence and consequences of childhood trauma in psychiatric clinical practice is of great significance.



METHODS: A survey was conducted among adolescents with mood disorders. Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), the Adolescent Non-Suicidal-Self-Injury Behavior Function Assessment Scale (ANBFAS) and a series of psychological scales were filled face to face. Path analysis was used to examine the causation structure of childhood trauma-related symptoms.



RESULTS: A total of 117 participants (74.5%) had experienced at least one type of trauma. Interpersonal and psychological features of adolescent patients with childhood trauma were detailed in this study. The path analysis model showed that the relationships between childhood trauma and NSSI were mediated by depressive symptoms and thinking disorders, respectively, whereas depressive symptoms individually mediated the correlation between childhood trauma and sleep disturbances in adolescent patients with psychiatric disorders (χ(2) /df = 1.23).



CONCLUSION: For adolescent patients with childhood trauma, psychological counseling for interpersonal relationships should start with families and peers. It is important to treat their depressive symptoms and thinking disorders and alleviate NSSI behavior and sleep disorders.

