|
Citation
|
Dorri AA, Stone AL, Salcido RJ, Russell ST, Schnarrs PW. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 143: e106277.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37336087
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Building on decades of research into the long-term developmental impacts of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), researchers have called for expanding the ACEs framework to include experiences specific to minoritized identities. Recent empirical research has led to the development of a measure of sexual and gender minority adverse childhood experiences (SGM-ACEs). Within the SGM-specific ACEs framework, research on the long-term impact to adult mental health and the role of perceived social support are not well studied.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mental health; ACEs; LGBTQ+; SGM-ACEs; Social support