Abstract

BACKGROUND: Building on decades of research into the long-term developmental impacts of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), researchers have called for expanding the ACEs framework to include experiences specific to minoritized identities. Recent empirical research has led to the development of a measure of sexual and gender minority adverse childhood experiences (SGM-ACEs). Within the SGM-specific ACEs framework, research on the long-term impact to adult mental health and the role of perceived social support are not well studied.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this paper was two-fold. First, examine whether SGM-ACEs adversely impact mental health in SGM adults. Second, examine the role of perceived social support in the association between SGM-ACEs and adult mental health. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data were collected using a multifaceted sampling strategy. In total, 1819 self-identified SGM Texans completed an online survey inquiring about ACEs, SGM-ACEs, mental health, and demographic characteristics.



RESULTS: We estimated two competing structural equation models (SEM) examining the associations between SGM-ACEs and anxiety and depressive symptoms, and whether perceived social support may moderate or mediate his association. While both models demonstrated that SGM-ACEs were significantly associated with higher anxiety and depressive symptoms. However, we found more support for the mediation model such that SGM-ACEs had direct effects on anxiety and depressive symptoms, and an indirect effect on anxiety symptoms through family support.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings confirmed that exposure to SGM-ACE is associated with poorer adult mental health. Additionally, SGM-ACEs exposure undermines SGM individuals' perceptions of family support, which increases symptoms of anxiety.

Language: en