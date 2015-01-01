Abstract

Introduction Workplace violence (WPV) is a significant problem for healthcare professionals across the world, regardless of whether they work in developed or developing countries. Studies have shown that in India, up to 75% of doctors have experienced some form of violence in the workplace. The purpose of the present study was to examine the extent of violence against doctors and its impact on patient management.



METHODology This cross-sectional study was conducted in a tertiary care hospital in New Delhi in June 2022. A total of 326 resident doctors from six departments were selected using stratified random sampling. Data were collected using a semi-structured interview schedule and a pre-validated questionnaire. Statistical analysis was done using Stata 17, and ethical clearance was obtained from the Institute Ethical Committee. Result Workplace violence was prevalent among healthcare professionals, with 80.4% (95% confidence interval (CI): 75.6%-84.5%) experiencing verbal abuse and 21.7% (95% CI: 17.4%-84.5%) experiencing physical violence. Perceived delays in treatment and patient deaths were the most common causes of violence. Most participants were hesitant to report WPV due to time-consuming reporting processes and a lack of organisational support. WPV had a negative impact on doctors' mental and personal well-being, with 73.3% reporting its negative impact. WPV has led to a decrease in the provision of surgical and medical interventions.



CONCLUSION The study findings suggest that a significant proportion of doctors in a tertiary care hospital in Delhi encounter some form of workplace violence. Despite the high incidence of WPV, reporting of these events remains low due to inadequate support and deficient reporting procedures within healthcare organisations. The negative impact of WPV is not limited to the physicians' psycho-social well-being but extends to their approach to patient care as well. Therefore, taking appropriate actions to prevent WPV is crucial for ensuring the safety and well-being of healthcare professionals and improving patient outcomes.

