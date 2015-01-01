Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There has been an increasing use of trampolines for recreation by children in recent years. Many studies have explored the different types of injuries sustained due to falls from trampolines, but so far none have focused specifically on cranial and spinal injuries. In this study, we describe the pattern of cranial and spinal injuries sustained by pediatric patients that were associated with the use of trampolines and their management in a tertiary pediatric neurosurgery unit over a period of 10 years.



METHODS: This is a retrospective study of all children less than 16 years of age with suspected or confirmed trampoline-associated cranial or spinal injuries, managed by a tertiary pediatric neurosurgery unit from 2010 to 2020. Data collected included the patient's age at the time of injury, gender, neurological deficits, radiological findings, management, and clinical outcome. The data were analyzed to highlight any trends in the pattern of injuries.



RESULTS: A total of 44 patients with a mean age of 8 years (ranging from one year and five months to 15 years and five months) were identified. 52% patients were male. 10 patients (23%) had a reduced Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score. In terms of imaging findings, 19 patients (43%) had a radiologically positive head injury, nine (20%) had a craniovertebral junction (CVJ) injury, including the first (C1) and second (C2) cervical vertebrae, and six (14%) had an injury involving other parts of the spine. No patient sustained concurrent head and spinal injuries. Eight (18%) patients had normal radiological findings. Two (5%) had incidental findings on radiology that required subsequent surgery. A total of 31 patients (70%) were managed conservatively. 11 patients (25%) underwent surgery for their trauma, of which seven were cranial. Two further patients underwent surgery for their incidental intracranial diagnoses. One child died from an acute subdural hemorrhage.



CONCLUSIONS: This study is the first to focus on trampoline-associated neurosurgical trauma and report the pattern and severity of cranial and spinal injuries. Younger children (less than five years of age) are more likely to develop a head injury, whereas older children (more than 11 years of age) are more likely to develop a spinal injury following the use of a trampoline. Although uncommon, some injuries are severe and require surgical intervention. Therefore, trampolines should be used prudently with the appropriate safety precautions and measures.

Language: en