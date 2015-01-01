Abstract

We report a case of bilateral open globe injury that resulted from a durian fruit falling on a 62-year-old woman's unprotected face during durian picking in her orchard. On presentation, the bilateral vision was light perception. The right eye sustained a curvilinear corneal laceration with expelled intraocular content. Meanwhile, the left eye sustained a corneoscleral laceration with expelled uvea and retina. Additionally, the right upper lid margin was lacerated. Emergency wound exploration, primary toilet, and suturing were performed on bilateral eyes. Preoperatively, she received intramuscular anti-tetanus toxoid and intravenous ciprofloxacin. Intravitreal ceftazidime and vancomycin were given intraoperatively as endophthalmitis prophylaxis. Postoperatively, the vision remained as light perception. There were no signs of endophthalmitis in both eyes. Although traumatic globe injury due to durian is uncommon, individuals should wear protective gear while in a durian orchard to avoid such unprecedented accidents. Prompt yet scrupulous action should be taken to save the globe and further possible complications.

Language: en