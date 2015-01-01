|
Citation
|
Clark HM, Hankin BL. Dev. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37332173
|
Abstract
|
Adaptation to intimate partner violence (IPV) exposure involves alterations in transdiagnostic processes including effortful control (EC), and yet little attention has been given to the ways such processes interact with family-level factors, such as caregivers' psychopathology. This study used latent change score modeling to compare trajectories of EC and caregivers' depressive (CD) symptoms between children and adolescents (N = 365) ages 7-17 who had witnessed IPV (IPV+; 45.3%) and those who had not (IPV-) across 3 years.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adaptation; intimate partner violence; caregiver depression; effortful control; latent change score model