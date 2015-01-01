SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Clark HM, Hankin BL. Dev. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/S0954579423000615

PMID

37332173

Abstract

Adaptation to intimate partner violence (IPV) exposure involves alterations in transdiagnostic processes including effortful control (EC), and yet little attention has been given to the ways such processes interact with family-level factors, such as caregivers' psychopathology. This study used latent change score modeling to compare trajectories of EC and caregivers' depressive (CD) symptoms between children and adolescents (N = 365) ages 7-17 who had witnessed IPV (IPV+; 45.3%) and those who had not (IPV-) across 3 years.

FINDINGS suggested that IPV exposure moderated relationships between EC and CD. CD was higher and EC was lower for IPV+ relative to IPV- participants, although there was significant variation around mean-level CD and EC in both groups. CD and EC were only linked for IPV+ participants, where higher baseline CD was associated with lower EC that lagged behind IPV- participants' EC across the 3 years of the study. Rates of change for CD significantly varied for the IPV+ group only, indicating that individual difference factors interacted with IPV exposure to influence changes in CD. These findings inform literature on transdiagnostic adaptation processes and point to the potential utility of interventions to reduce IPV and CD in supporting EC in children and adolescents across contexts.


Language: en

Keywords

adaptation; intimate partner violence; caregiver depression; effortful control; latent change score model

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print