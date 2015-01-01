Abstract

PURPOSE: Persistent symptoms experienced by adults following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) can significantly impact their daily activities. It is often difficult for them to access specialized rehabilitation services. The aim of this study is to explore this population's experience surrounding access to specialized rehabilitation services, including waiting time.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study used a qualitative phenomenological approach and was conducted using semi-structured interviews. Twelve adults with mTBI who had received specialized interdisciplinary rehabilitation services were recruited. The interviews focused on participants' recollection of their patient journey after injury, their perception of waiting, barriers and facilitators to access, and the impacts of these experiences on their condition.



RESULTS: Participants reported experiencing symptoms such as anxiety, depression, worry, sadness, and discouragement before accessing specialized services. They all agreed that they did not receive clear information about their recovery process or the health services available to them, which exacerbated their mental health symptoms.



CONCLUSION: The findings show that participants experienced uncertainty because they lacked information regarding recovery and access to health services after their injury. Education about symptoms and recovery, as well as emotional support for people with mTBI should be made available during the waiting period.

