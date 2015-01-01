Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the demonstrated value of opioid overdose education and naloxone distribution (OEND) programs, uptake and utilization remains low. Accessibility to OEND is limited and traditional programs may not reach many high-risk individuals. This study evaluated the effectiveness of online opioid overdose and naloxone administration education and the impact of naloxone possession.



METHODS: Individuals with self-reported illicit use of opioids were recruited via Craigslist advertisements and completed all assessments and education online via REDCap. Participants watched a 20-minute video outlining signs of opioid overdose and how to administer naloxone. They were then randomized to either receive a naloxone kit or be given instructions on where to obtain a kit. Effectiveness of training was measured with pre- and post-training knowledge questionnaires. Naloxone kit possession, overdoses, opioid use frequency, and treatment interest were self-reported on monthly follow-up assessments.



RESULTS: Mean knowledge scores significantly increased from 6.82/9.00 to 8.22 after training (t(194)=6.85, p <0.001, 95% CI[1.00, 1.81], Cohen's d=0.85). Difference in naloxone possession between randomized groups was significant with a large effect size (p <0.001, diff=0.60, 95% CI[0.47, 0.73]). A bidirectional relationship was found between naloxone possession and frequency of opioid use. Overdoses and treatment interest were similar across possession status.



CONCLUSIONS: Overdose education is effective in online video format. Disparity in naloxone possession across groups indicates barriers to obtaining naloxone from pharmacies. Naloxone possession did not influence risky opioid use or treatment interest and its impact on frequency of use warrants further investigation. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Clinitaltrials.gov-NCT04303000.

Language: en