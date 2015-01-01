Abstract

Intimate partner homicide is one of the most common types of homicide and a significant contributor to domestic homicides worldwide, especially affecting females. We focus on the intimate partner homicides in Denmark during 1992-2016. Though gender identity data was unavailable, sex data from official documents enabled critical analysis. Of the 1417 homicides in the period, 26.5% were intimate partner homicides, i.e., 55.6% of female and 8.9% of male victims. The annual intimate partner homicide rate was 0.28 per 100,000 (0.44 for female victims and 0.12 for male victims), declining at a lower rate than other types of homicide. Most victims of intimate partner homicides were females (79.3%). The demographics of the victims and the characteristics of the homicides were markedly different depending on victim sex. Female victims were killed by more varied methods, with more severe injuries and followed by suicide in 26.5% and with multiple homicide victims in 8.1%.

Language: en