Diao J, Zhou Q. Front. Neurol. 2023; 14: e1144970.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
37333003
BACKGROUND: Avermectin Pyridaben (AVP) is an insecticide with extreme neurotoxicity in human, causing critical symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, coma and respiratory failure within a short time after oral ingestion. Neurological sequelae or even death may occur because of delayed treatment or excessive toxic dose. CASE PRESENTATION: We report a 15-year-old girl who presented with coma, respiratory failure, limb weakness, ataxia symptoms after ingestion of a toxic dose of AVP. Soon after the poisoning, the patient was treated with life-saving mechanical ventilation and haemodialysis. Subsequently brain Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and nerve conduction study (NCS) and electromyography (EMG) demonstrated toxic encephalopathy and peripheral nerve injury. Over the next 2 months the patient's limb function gradually recovered under treatment with hyperbaric oxygen, glucocorticoid pulses and neurotrophic drugs.
Language: en
Avermectin and Pyridine; case report; peripheral neuropathy; therapy; toxic encephalopathy