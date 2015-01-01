|
Citation
|
Kim NR, Jo YS, Cho YI, Choi Y, Park SJ. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1053759.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37333924
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: It is well known that depression and delinquency in adolescents are highly correlated, but longitudinal studies on the causal relationship between them are not active in East Asia compared to in Western culture. In addition, even the results of research on causal models and sex differences are inconsistent.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
delinquency; depression; acting-out model; autoregressive cross-lagged model; failure model; Korean adolescents; multi-group analysis; sex difference