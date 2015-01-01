SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yin R, Yang Y, Tang L, Chang Y, Zhang F. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1179384.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2023.1179384

PMID

37333526

PMCID

PMC10273208

Abstract

BACKGROUND: To study the association between the total/different types of childhood abuse and adult depressive symptoms in people with cardiovascular disease (CVD).

METHODS: The subjects were people with CVD who continuously participated in the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS) life history survey and the 2018 wave of the CHARLS national baseline Survey. Multi-level logistic regression models were used to analyze the relationship between emotional neglect, physical neglect, physical abuse and adult depressive symptoms.

RESULTS: A total of 4,823 respondents were included in this study. The incidence of childhood abuse (existed emotional neglect, physical neglect or physical abuse) was 43.58% among people over 45 years old with CVD, which was higher than that of the general population (36.62%, p < 0.05). Adjusted model showed that overall childhood abuse was associated with adult depressive symptoms (OR = 1.230, 95%CI:1.094-1.383). Among different types of childhood abuse, only physical abuse was associated with depressive symptoms in adulthood (OR = 1.345, 95%CI:1.184-1.528).

CONCLUSION: Compared with that of the general population, the incidence of childhood abuse in CVD population is higher. Physical abuse in childhood increased the risk of depressive symptoms in adulthood. It suggested that the occurrence of depressive symptoms was the result of related factors in the whole life course. In order to prevent the depressive symptoms, childhood abuse also needs to be considered. It is very important to identify and prevent the continuation of childhood abuse in time.


Language: en

Keywords

Adult; Child; Humans; Middle Aged; China; aging; Surveys and Questionnaires; Longitudinal Studies; childhood abuse; *Cardiovascular Diseases/epidemiology; *Child Abuse/psychology; cardiovascular disease; Depression/epidemiology/psychology; older adult depressive symptoms

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print