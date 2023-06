Abstract

PURPOSE: This study investigates views and beliefs of current and preservice teachers regarding martial arts (MA) and the inclusion of martial arts in schools.



METHODS: Participants completed an anonymous, 28-item questionnaire made available online via Qualtrics (August-November 2020). Data was analysed using SPSS software to compare mean scores by sex, and between qualified teachers and preservice teachers. Qualitative data in the form of quotes was drawn upon and used to complement the quantitative results.



RESULTS: Results indicate teachers and preservice teachers view MA as a worthwhile and beneficial activity for school-aged students, and support the inclusion of MA into school settings.



CONCLUSION: These findings may be useful to inform policy and practice in schools, and the development of teacher education programs, professional development courses, and school-based education programs utilizing MA to meet physical education learning outcomes.

Language: en