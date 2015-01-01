|
Rothman L, Hagel BE, Howard AW, Schwartz N, Cloutier MS, Macpherson AK. Inj. Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
37336630
Walk Score is a common index used to estimate how suitable the built environment is for walking. Although Walk Score has been extensively validated as a measure of walkability and walking, there are limited studies examining whether commonly used constructs of walkability are associated with traffic safety in children. This study examined the association between Walk Score and child pedestrian injury controlling for observed walking exposure in school zones in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal, Canada.
Child; Pedestrian; Cross Sectional Study; Environmental Modification