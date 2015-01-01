SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Rothman L, Hagel BE, Howard AW, Schwartz N, Cloutier MS, Macpherson AK. Inj. Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/ip-2023-044922

PMID

37336630

Abstract

Walk Score is a common index used to estimate how suitable the built environment is for walking. Although Walk Score has been extensively validated as a measure of walkability and walking, there are limited studies examining whether commonly used constructs of walkability are associated with traffic safety in children. This study examined the association between Walk Score and child pedestrian injury controlling for observed walking exposure in school zones in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal, Canada.

RESULTS indicate that a higher Walk Score was associated with more child pedestrian injuries in all three cities, even after controlling for walking exposure. School travel planning should consider established individual pedestrian collision risk and individual factors rather than assuming a highly walkable environment is also a safe pedestrian environment.


Language: en

Keywords

Child; Pedestrian; Cross Sectional Study; Environmental Modification

