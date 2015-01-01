Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify trajectories of daily postconcussion symptoms (PCS) from the acute postinjury period to symptom resolution among concussed children and examine demographic factors and acute PCS associated with the identified symptom trajectories.



SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Seventy-nine participants with a concussion were enrolled within 72 hours of injury and completed a daily survey that assessed PCS from enrollment until symptom resolution.



DESIGN: This was a prospective cohort study among concussed children aged 11-17 years.



MAIN MEASURES: Children rated their concussion symptoms daily using the Post-Concussion Symptom Scale. Symptom duration was assessed using participants' date of symptom resolution and coded as a dichotomous variable: (1) PCS duration 14 days or less or (2) PCS duration longer than 14 days.



RESULTS: Of the 79 participants, most were male (n = 53, 67%), injured during a sporting activity (n = 67, 85%), or had PCS that persisted for more than 14 days post-injury (n = 41, 52%). Group-based trajectory modeling yielded 4 trajectory groups: (1) low acute/resolved PCS (n = 39, 49%), (2) moderate/persistent PCS (n = 19, 24%), (3) high acute/persistent PCS (n = 13, 16%), and (4) high acute/resolved PCS (n = 8, 10%). No significant associations were found between demographic factors and the trajectory group. A higher symptom burden at injury was associated with an increased odds of being in the high acute/resolved or high acute/persistent recovery groups than being in the low acute/resolved group (odds ratio [OR] 1.39, 95% CI = 1.11-1.74; OR = 1.33, 95% CI = 1.11-1.60, respectively), as was a higher symptom severity at injury (OR = 1.09, 95% CI = 1.03-1.15; OR = 1.06, 95% CI = 1.02-1.11, respectively).



CONCLUSION: Our findings may help clinicians identify concussed children on slower recovery trajectories, and implement early, individualized treatment plans that foster optimal recovery for concussed children.

