|
Citation
|
Downing M, Elliot B, Ponsford J. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37335201
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and its consequences can significantly impact an individual's identity and self-esteem. However, there is limited research with respect to the trajectory of change over time and factors that may influence self-esteem levels. This study aimed to investigate: (1) changes in self-esteem over 3 years post-TBI; and (2) factors associated with self-esteem post-TBI. SETTING: Outpatient. PARTICIPANTS, DESIGN, AND MEASURES: Self-esteem was measured in 1267 individuals with predominantly moderate to severe TBI (mean age = 36.38 years, mean days in posttraumatic amnesia = 26.16 days) using the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale at 1-, 2, and 3 years post-injury. Participants also completed the Structured Outcome Questionnaire and the Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended (GOS-E).
Language: en