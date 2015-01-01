Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and its consequences can significantly impact an individual's identity and self-esteem. However, there is limited research with respect to the trajectory of change over time and factors that may influence self-esteem levels. This study aimed to investigate: (1) changes in self-esteem over 3 years post-TBI; and (2) factors associated with self-esteem post-TBI. SETTING: Outpatient. PARTICIPANTS, DESIGN, AND MEASURES: Self-esteem was measured in 1267 individuals with predominantly moderate to severe TBI (mean age = 36.38 years, mean days in posttraumatic amnesia = 26.16 days) using the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale at 1-, 2, and 3 years post-injury. Participants also completed the Structured Outcome Questionnaire and the Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended (GOS-E).



RESULTS: Linear mixed modeling indicated that self-esteem significantly declined between 1 and 2 years but remained stable between 2 and 3 years post-injury. Higher self-esteem was significantly associated with better functional outcomes (as measured by the GOS-E), more years of education, more participation in leisure activities, and lower reported anxiety and depression levels.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that functional impacts of injury and emotional functioning influence self-esteem increasingly between 1 and 2 years post-injury. This highlights the importance of timely psychological interventions to maximize self-esteem in individuals with TBI post-injury.

