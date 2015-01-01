|
Pogoda TK, Adams RS, Carlson KF, Dismuke-Greer CE, Amuan M, Pugh MJ. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37335204
OBJECTIVE: To examine whether post-9/11 veterans who screened positive for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) but did not complete a Comprehensive TBI Evaluation (CTBIE) were at higher risk of subsequent adverse events compared with veterans who screened positive and completed a CTBIE. Upon CTBIE completion, information assessed by a trained TBI clinician indicates whether there is mTBI history (mTBI+) or not (mTBI-). SETTING: Veterans Health Administration (VHA) outpatient services. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 52 700 post-9/11 veterans who screened positive for TBI were included. The follow-up review period was between fiscal years 2008 and 2019. The 3 groups studied based on CTBIE completion and mTBI status were: (1) mTBI+ (48.6%), (2) mTBI- (17.8%), and (3) no CTBIE (33.7%).
