|
Citation
|
Daniels KP, D Thomas M, Chae DH, Allen AM. J. Health Soc. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37332176
|
Abstract
|
This study investigates the relationship between allostatic load and a novel form of altruistic racism-related fear, or concern for how racism might harm another, which we term vicarious racism-related vigilance. Using a subsample of Black mothers from the African American Women's Heart & Health Study (N = 140), which includes detailed health and survey data on a community sample of Black women in the San Francisco Bay Area, this study investigates the relationship between Black mothers' experiences with racism-related vigilance as it relates to their children and allostatic load-a multisystem metric of underlying health across multiple biological systems.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
health; allostatic load; racial discrimination; vicarious racism-related vigilance