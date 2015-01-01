|
Bezerra LLAL, Alves DLG, Nunes BR, Stelko-Pereira AC, Florêncio RS, Gomes ILV. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37336479
BACKGROUND: Bystanders' role in bullying situations is important, and may exacerbate or minimize the problem. Thus, this article aims to identify the characteristics of anti-bullying programs with an emphasis on bystanders.
adolescents; child; cyberbullying; bullying; bystanders; psychosocial intervention