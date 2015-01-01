SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bezerra LLAL, Alves DLG, Nunes BR, Stelko-Pereira AC, Florêncio RS, Gomes ILV. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/josh.13349

PMID

37336479

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bystanders' role in bullying situations is important, and may exacerbate or minimize the problem. Thus, this article aims to identify the characteristics of anti-bullying programs with an emphasis on bystanders.

METHODS: This is a scoping review. We included studies that addressed interventions with an emphasis on bystanders, carried out with school children and adolescents, aimed at reducing bullying/cyberbullying and/or increasing defending behavior. Fifteen portals/databases were searched. The selection and extraction processes were carried out through the blind review strategy. The synthesis took place descriptively.

RESULTS: We found 12 interventions. The most investigated were KiVa (n = 9), STAC (n = 3), and Curriculum-Based Anti-Bullying (n = 2).

CONCLUSIONS: There are few anti-bullying programs with an emphasis on bystanders, and the majority are universal programs with strategies applied by teachers, giving little attention to parents. Moreover, most of these programs lack a broader mix of anti-bullying strategies. Therefore, we suggest developing anti-bullying programs with multiple components that contain universal, selective, and indicated strategies.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; child; cyberbullying; bullying; bystanders; psychosocial intervention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print