Abstract

BACKGROUND: In recent years, several studies have consistently reported the beneficial effects of aerobic exercise in alleviating symptoms following concussion. However, exercise modality recommendations by practitioners are often limited to traditional exercise equipment (eg, treadmills and stationary bikes). Advances in digital technologies may help to overcome this limitation, as mobile apps can now provide users with high-quality instructional videos, programs, and monitoring capabilities using alternative modalities such as resistance exercises. Mobile technologies are also rapidly expanding to deliver and complement in-person clinical care. Thus, it is imperative to evaluate this emerging technology on its feasibility, safety, and clinical utility for concussion care.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of the study was to determine the feasibility of a mobile app to deliver a resistance exercise protocol with minimal equipment to individuals following concussion. Feasibility was defined by retention, adverse events, and achievement of a target heart rate (HR) of 60%±5% (age-adjusted percentage of max: 220 - age). HR data were collected using an Apple Watch, Series 6. Symptoms were evaluated before and after 3 exercise sessions.



METHODS: A 2-week, prospective, single-arm pilot study was conducted on 21 adults diagnosed with a concussion. Users were provided a continuous aerobic resistance exercise (CARE) protocol through a mobile app.



RESULTS: A total of 18 participants (14 female and 4 male) completed a 3-session exercise plan. The median age-adjusted percent of HR max for session 1 was 55.5% (IQR 49%-63%), 58.1% (IQR 50.8%-65.2%) for session 2, and 57.4% (IQR 49.5%-64.7%) for session 3. Individual median HR% across all sessions ranged from 46.9% to 67.4%; furthermore, 10 participants (55.5%) had a total mean HR% within the target HR%, 7 participants had a mean HR% below 55%, and 1 participant had a mean HR% above 65%. In addition, adherence to the plan resulted in a decrease in reported symptom burden with 94% posterior probability.



CONCLUSIONS: Following concussion, a CARE protocol delivered through a mobile app resulted in no adverse effects with 14% (n=3/21) attrition over 3 sessions. CARE was successful in achieving an aerobic exercise intensity of 55%-65% of age-adjusted maximum HR in the majority of participants and resulted in a decrease in reported symptom burden. The potential for this platform in concussion rehabilitation warrants further investigation. Future studies are needed to assess the use of this technology throughout concussion recovery in both individuals with acute concussion, and those with persistent symptoms.

