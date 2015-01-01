SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Beltrán-Morillas AM, Sánchez-Hernández MD, Herrera MC, Villanueva-Moya L, Exposito F. Psychol. Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00332941231183331

PMID

37336760

Abstract

The negative consequences of intimate partner violence against women (IPVAW) are observed not only in the victims but also in the professionals who work in this field. Self-efficacy has been observed as a significant variable in the perception of work efficiency and general well-being, and in coping with work-related stress and burnout syndrome. Thus, we performed a correlational study (N = 200) to examine the mediating role of recovery experiences and emotional exhaustion in the relationship between self-efficacy and psychological well-being in these professionals. The mediating analyses revealed that self-efficacy was related to higher levels of well-being through its effects on the increase in recovery experiences and the decrease in burnout levels. These findings emphasize the need to develop intervention programs aimed at improving self-efficacy these professionals. This is necessary to improve their employment situations, increase their health, and optimize both institutional resources and the quality of the services offered.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; burnout; well-being; recovery experiences; self-efficacy

