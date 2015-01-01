SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Sideli L, Aas M, Quattrone D, La Barbera D, La Cascia C, Ferraro L, Alameda L, Velthorst E, Trotta G, Tripoli G, Schimmenti A, Fontana A, Gayer-Anderson C, Stilo S, Seminerio F, Sartorio C, Marrazzo G, Lasalvia A, Tosato S, Tarricone I, Berardi D, D'Andrea G, Arango C, Arrojo M, Bernardo M, Bobes J, Sanjuan J, Santos JL, Menezes PR, Del-Ben CM, Jongsma HE, Jones PB, Kirkbride JB, Llorca PM, Tortelli A, Pignon B, de Haan L, Selten JP, van Os J, Rutten BP, Bentall R, Di Forti M, Murray RM, Morgan C, Fisher HL. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00127-023-02513-0

PMID

37335320

Abstract

This study investigated if the association between childhood maltreatment and cognition among psychosis patients and community controls was partially accounted for by genetic liability for psychosis. Patients with first-episode psychosis (N = 755) and unaffected controls (N = 1219) from the EU-GEI study were assessed for childhood maltreatment, intelligence quotient (IQ), family history of psychosis (FH), and polygenic risk score for schizophrenia (SZ-PRS). Controlling for FH and SZ-PRS did not attenuate the association between childhood maltreatment and IQ in cases or controls.

FINDINGS suggest that these expressions of genetic liability cannot account for the lower levels of cognition found among adults maltreated in childhood.


Language: en

Keywords

Cognition; Psychosis; Polygenic risk score; Childhood adversity; Family history of psychosis; First episode

