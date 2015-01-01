Abstract

BACKGROUND: Postpartum psychotic- or mood disorders are psychiatric emergencies associated with risk of suicide and infanticide. Except from case reports, there are only few descriptions of its treatment. Therefore, we aimed to describe the treatment of women admitted with postpartum psychotic- or mood disorder in Denmark with emphasis on the use of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).



METHODS: We conducted a register-based cohort study of all women with incident postpartum psychotic- or mood disorder (no prior diagnoses of psychotic- or mood disorder or treatment with ECT) requiring admission in the period from 2011 to 2018. For these patients, we described the treatment and the 6-month readmission risk.



RESULTS: We identified 91 women with postpartum psychotic- or mood disorder with a median admission length of 27 days (interquartile range: 10-45). Of those, 19% received ECT with a median time from admission to first ECT of 10 days (interquartile range: 5-16). The median number of ECT sessions was eight (interquartile range: 7-12). In the 6 months following discharge, 90% of the women received some form of psychopharmacological treatment (62% antipsychotics, 56% antidepressants, 36% anxiolytics/sedatives, 19% lithium, and 9% mood stabilizing antiepileptics), and 31% were readmitted.



CONCLUSION: Psychiatric admission for incident postpartum psychotic- or mood disorder is rare in Denmark. Among those admitted, ECT and psychopharmacological treatment is commonly used. The 6-month readmission risk is high, warranting close follow-up. The fact that there is no international consensus on the optimal treatment of postpartum psychotic- or mood disorder is problematic and calls for action.

Language: en