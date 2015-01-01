Abstract

Musician's dystonia is often described as a neurological disorder, resulting from reduced inhibition in the basal ganglia and the cerebellum and dysfunctional cortical plasticity. However, several studies over the last decades support the hypothesis that psychological factors play an important role in the aetiology of dystonia, contradicting its classification as "purely neurological". Especially adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as neglect, maltreatment, or household dysfunction may influence the sensorimotor system, additionally to the impact they have on psychological traits. They are known to alter limbic networks, such as the amygdala, the hippocampus, and the stress response via the hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis and might also affect the cortico-striatal-thalamo-cortical loop that is vital for correct motor movement learning. Especially a higher activity of the basolateral amygdala could be important by increasing the consolidation of dysfunctional motor memories in stressful situations.Therefore, this chapter explores how musician's dystonia might be a result of dysfunctional stress-coping mechanisms, additionally to the already established neurological alterations.

