Abstract

During the COVID-19 pandemic, reports of domestic violence across the United States increased from 21% to 35%. Stay-at-home orders, designed to protect the public against the spread of COVID-19, along with heightened societal stressors as a result of the global pandemic, inadvertently increased rates of illicit drug and alcohol use, job loss, and isolation, resulting in increased stress and nonphysical (e.g., psychological, emotional, economic, technological) abuse that often escalated to physical violence. These processes were exacerbated in marginalized communities. These risks were heightened among Black women and Latinas, who experience high rates of domestic violence, long-standing distrust in law enforcement, and compromised self-reporting or anonymous reporting of abuse. We make recommendations for training key stakeholders (e.g., law enforcement, mental health clinicians, and public health care professionals) to facilitate the safety and well-being of domestic violence survivors and to better manage prevention or intervention efforts targeted at domestic violence. We make public health policy suggestions for individuals, communities, and governing structures. (Am J Public Health. 2023;113(S2):S149-S156. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2023.307289).

Language: en