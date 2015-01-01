|
Citation
Malecek J, Omcirk D, Didek Z, Michalicka V, Sykora K, Vagner M, Privetivy L, Trebicky V, Vetrovsky T, Tufano JJ. BMJ Mil. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37339828
Abstract
Tactical operations and armed conflicts involve symmetrical and asymmetrical conflicts, often occurring in urban and constantly changing environments. This requires tactical personnel to be prepared for unpredictable threats in dynamic scenarios.1 In close-quarter situations, short weapons such as handguns are becoming increasingly prevalent over assault rifles, as they are more manageable for manoeuvring and battling. Therefore, accurate handgun shooting is essential for tactical personnel who may encounter close-quarter situations requiring precise shooting. Although regular handgun training is necessary to improve static and dynamic shooting accuracy, implementing basic shooting training is challenging as it includes budget constraints, ammunition costs and limited access to live-fire ranges, necessitating the development and use of new technologies to meet current shooting training standards.
Language: en
Keywords
sports medicine; statistics & research methods; education & training (see medical education & training)