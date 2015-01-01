Abstract

Tactical operations and armed conflicts involve symmetrical and asymmetrical conflicts, often occurring in urban and constantly changing environments. This requires tactical personnel to be prepared for unpredictable threats in dynamic scenarios.1 In close-quarter situations, short weapons such as handguns are becoming increasingly prevalent over assault rifles, as they are more manageable for manoeuvring and battling. Therefore, accurate handgun shooting is essential for tactical personnel who may encounter close-quarter situations requiring precise shooting. Although regular handgun training is necessary to improve static and dynamic shooting accuracy, implementing basic shooting training is challenging as it includes budget constraints, ammunition costs and limited access to live-fire ranges, necessitating the development and use of new technologies to meet current shooting training standards.



Laser-based shooting simulators have emerged as an alternative to traditional live-fire shooting, offering several benefits such as reduced ammunition and target costs, safety, decreased waste and more frequent and time-efficient training exercises (e.g., no need to replace targets, assemble and clean guns, transports to shooting ranges).2 Previous researchers have used laser-based systems to evaluate shooting performance under different conditions, such as supplementation, sleep deprivation and psychological or physiological fatigue. However, most studies lacked information on reliability and shooter familiarisation with the protocol. Consequently, the results of those investigations should be interpreted cautiously as the shooting protocols themselves may not have been reliable, possibly affecting the observed effects. Therefore, this study aimed to assess the reliability of two standard-issued shooting protocols using a laser-based handgun system...

Language: en