Abstract

OBJECTIVE: It is unclear what the incidence, prevalence and nature of injuries are that can occur during playing padel. This study aimed to systematically review the incidence, prevalence and nature of injuries in padel.



METHOD: A literature search was performed up to December 2022 through MEDLINE Ovid, PubMed, Cochrane Library, SportsDiscus and CINAHL. Following database search, article retrieval and title and abstract screening, articles were assessed for eligibility against predefined criteria. Studies were assessed for methodological quality. Data on injuries' prevalence, incidence and nature of injuries were extracted, analysed and described in a descriptive statistical manner which did not include a pooling strategy as part of a formal meta-analysis.



RESULTS: Eight studies with 2022 participants were included (range of mean age: 31-57). The incidence rate was 3 injuries per 1000 hours of padel training and 8 injuries per 1000 matches of padel practice. The overall prevalence range was 40%-95%. The elbow was the most common anatomical site of injury, followed by the knee, shoulder and lower back. Tendinous and muscular injuries were the most reported injury types.



CONCLUSION: Injuries are common among padel players, with an incidence rate of 3 per 1000 hours of padel training and 8 per 1000 matches of padel practice-as based on limited literature. The overall prevalence range was 40%-95%. The elbow was the most frequently reported anatomical region concerning location injury distribution, and injuries were mainly of tendinous or muscular origin.

