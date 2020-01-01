Abstract

PURPOSE: Burn injuries are prevalent worldwide, especially in developing countries; and there are significant pediatric burn injuries in Ethiopia. This study was performed to analyze the pattern, cause, and management outcome of burn injuries in Jimma Medical Center.



METHODS: A hospital‑based retrospective cross‑sectional study was conducted at Jimma university medical center burn unit. Data were collected through chart review of pediatric patients aged 0 to 14 years who were admitted to the burn unit with a burn injury. A total of 92 hospitalized children were studied from Jan 1, 2020 to Dec 31, 2021 GC. Data were analyzed using SPSS version 25. The statistical significance was determined using odds ratio (OR) with a 95% confidence interval (CI) and the corresponding P-value of less than 0.05.



RESULTS: The majority of the patients were males (52.2%). Scald burn was the most common cause of burn in 57(62.0%). The TBSA of majority of the patients (52.2%) was found to be between 11% and 20%. After adjusting for possible confounders in the multivariate analysis, preexisting illness and time of presentation to care were found to have a statistically significant association with the outcome of burn at discharge (P= 0.007) (P= 0.021) respectively.



CONCLUSION: The most common cause of burn in our setup was scald burn; upper extremities were also the most affected site. According to our study, the factors associated with the outcome of burn injury were preexisting illness and late presentation to health facilities.

