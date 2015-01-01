|
Wong NE, Hagan MJ, Holley SR. Crisis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37337753
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment strongly predicts suicidality in young adulthood, which is increasingly common among Latina/o and Asian Americans. However, greater attention to modifiable explanatory factors is needed, particularly in ethnically minoritized populations. Aims: The current study evaluated whether the association between childhood maltreatment and suicidality may be accounted for by emotion regulation difficulties among a sample of young adults attending a large, minority-serving state university.
emotion regulation; suicide prevention; childhood maltreatment; ethnic minorities