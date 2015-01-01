Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment strongly predicts suicidality in young adulthood, which is increasingly common among Latina/o and Asian Americans. However, greater attention to modifiable explanatory factors is needed, particularly in ethnically minoritized populations. Aims: The current study evaluated whether the association between childhood maltreatment and suicidality may be accounted for by emotion regulation difficulties among a sample of young adults attending a large, minority-serving state university.



METHODS: Young adults (n = 853 participants; M(age) = 22.43 years; 76.2% female) completed validated measures of suicidality, childhood maltreatment, depression, and emotion regulation difficulties. A multiple indirect effect analysis was conducted in a structural equation modeling framework.



RESULTS: Greater childhood maltreatment was associated with significantly greater emotion regulation difficulties across all six types and greater endorsement of overall suicidality. An indirect effect was found for limited access to regulation strategies only. Unexpectedly, lack of emotional awareness was associated with lower levels of ideation/attempts or threats of engaging in suicidal behavior. Limitations: The study was cross-sectional, precluding conclusions regarding causality.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest that, for individuals who have experienced childhood maltreatment, it is particularly important to address deficits in access to emotion regulation strategies to reduce the risk of suicidal ideation and behavior.

