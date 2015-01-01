|
Citation
Handley ED, Russotti J, Ross AJ, Toth SL, Cicchetti D. Dev. Psychobiol. 2023; 65(5): e22403.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37338249
Abstract
The present study illustrates the utility of latent class analysis, a person-centered data analytic approach, as an innovative method for identifying naturally occurring patterns of polygenic risk, specifically within the dopaminergic system. Moreover, this study tests whether latent classes of polygenic variation moderate the effect of child maltreatment exposure on internalizing symptoms among African ancestry youth. African ancestry youth were selected for this study because youth of color are overrepresented in the child welfare system and because African ancestry individuals are significantly underrepresented in genomics research.
Language: en
Keywords
maltreatment; depression; dopamine; person-centered; polygenic