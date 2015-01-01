Abstract

Violence victimization may cause child behavior problems and neurostructural differences associated with them. Healthy family environments may buffer these effects, but neural pathways explaining these associations remain inadequately understood. We used data from 3154 children (x̅(age) = 10.1) to test whether healthy family functioning moderated possible associations between violence victimization, behavior problems, and amygdala volume (a threat-responsive brain region). Researchers collected data on childhood violence victimization, family functioning (McMaster Family Assessment Device, range 0-3, higher scores indicate healthier functioning), and behavior problems (Achenbach Child Behavior Checklist [CBCL] total problem score, range 0-117), and they scanned children with magnetic resonance imaging. We standardized amygdala volumes and fit confounder-adjusted models with "victimization × family functioning" interaction terms. Family functioning moderated associations between victimization, behavior problems, and amygdala volume. Among lower functioning families (functioning score = 1.0), victimization was associated with a 26.1 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 9.9, 42.4) unit higher CBCL behavior problem score, yet victimized children from higher functioning families (score = 3.0) exhibited no such association. Unexpectedly, victimization was associated with higher standardized amygdala volume among lower functioning families (ŷ = 0.5; 95% CI: 0.1, 1.0) but lower volume among higher functioning families (ŷ = -0.4; 95% CI: -0.7, -0.2). Thus, healthy family environments may mitigate some neurobehavioral effects of childhood victimization.

Language: en