Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few studies have examined mental health symptom trajectories and engagement in mental health follow-up in relation to mechanism of injury. This study examined differences in engagement between survivors of non-violent and violent injury in the Trauma Resilience and Recovery Program (TRRP), a stepped-care, technology-enhanced model that provides evidence-based mental health screening and treatment to patients admitted to our Level I trauma service.



METHODS: This study analyzed data from 2,527 adults enrolled in TRRP at hospital bedside between 2018 and 2022, including 398 (16%) patients with a violent injury and 2,129 (84%) patients with a non-violent injury. Bivariate and hierarchical logistic regression analyses examined relations between injury type (violent versus non-violent) engagement in TRRP, and mental health symptoms at 30 day follow up.



RESULTS: Engagement in services at bedside was similar across survivors of violent and non-violent traumatic injury. Patients with violent injury had higher levels of PTSD and depressive symptoms 30-days post injury but were less likely to engage in mental health screening. Among patients who screened positive for PTSD and depression, patients with violent injury were more likely to accept treatment referrals.



CONCLUSION: Patients with a violent traumatic injury have higher levels of mental health needs yet face greater barriers to accessing mental health services following their injury relative to those with a non-violent injury. Effective strategies are needed to ensure continuity of care and access to mental health care to promote resilience and emotional and functional recovery. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III, Therapeutic.

Language: en